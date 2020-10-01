US elections 2020: Debate Commission promises 'orderly' debate next time

The organsiers of the US presidential debate were left speechless after the US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden engaged in a 'chaotic' debate.

First presidential debate of the US elections 2020 were nothing less than a chaos of three men talking at the same time, of which one was trying to take his turn and the moderator was simply asking to establish order. This was one of rare times — probably the first — when the moderator had to ask the remind a candidate that their campaign manager had agreed to rules which were being flouted by the candidate.

The debate's chaos and lack of order was highly criticised. While the Democrats blamed Trump for constant interruptions, and the Republicans defended the President by claiming it to be Biden's fault for saying 'absurd' statements, the Debate Commission has decided to out it behind them and prepare for the next debate.

Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement.

Without revealing the details, the commission is now looking for additional measures "to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

The chaos was even identified by the Fox News journalist and debate's moderator Chris Wallace as he agreed that the debate had gone off the rails at one point. "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," he told local media.

"I guess I didn't realize -- and there was no way you could, hindsight being 20/20 -- that this was going to be the president's strategy, not just for the beginning of the debate but the entire debate," Wallace said.

A lot of people on social media asked the organisers to allow the moderator to mute the candidate who is speaking out of turn. However, Wallace put that thought to rest by reminding everyone that since the two candidates were standing at a very less distance, Joe Biden would have easily heard Trump even without a mic.

"I’m a pro. I’ve never been through anything like this," Wallace added, recalling the debate.