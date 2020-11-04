US Election results 2020: Demonstrators break into dance and fight at Black Lives Matter Plaza

As the results started pouring in from different states for the US election, Americans flooded the streets around the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC to protest against the current President Donald Trump who has come out as a winner in some states against the former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Hundreds of demonstrators flooded the streets near the Black Lives Matter Plaza and rallied along the roads to raise their voices against the current President's possible win, as being projected after a few states announced their results.

The rally was earlier very peaceful and people chanted slogans, jingles and some even performed with their instruments to keep people entertained while the country waits for election results.

Violinspiration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC

⁦@MourningInAmer1⁩

Mourning into Unity 2020

💕📚🎻☀️💐✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/fD1vUPgKZw — Dr. Melanie R. Hill (@DrMRHill1) October 26, 2020 ×

People offered free ahnd sanitisers, tissues, hot chocolate and various other things to help out the demonstrators and the voters who had come out to exercise their rights and perform their duties in the US elections. People also urged each other to wear a mask to help each other stay safe from the novel coronavirus that has affected millions of Americans.

A group of dancers also performed various routines to help people get through this "anxious" time of uncertainty. Drum lines also appeared on the streets who entertained people with motivational songs and beats. "We are here to eliminate the anxiety ... and to show that there are people in this country who are loving and creative," a dancer group told Rachel Kurzius, a reporter.

Many people were also spotted carrying black umbrellas to conceal theuir identities from the media and the police officials.

However, with time, the Trump and anti-Trump supporters started clashing with each other and the demonstrations took a violent turn. Several BLM demonstrators were engaged in violent scuffles with Trump supporters who charged towards the anti-Trump demonstrators with raised volumes and hands.