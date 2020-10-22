US election 2020: What to expect as Donald Trump, Joe Biden gear up for final debate

Only 11 days are left for the presidential election in the United States and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will give one of the final and major pushes to the presidency bid when they will clash for the last presidential debate late on Thursday.

The 90-minute US election final debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Let's take a look at what all can be expected in this final US presidential debate.

Mute button

After many interruptions in the first US election debate, the final debate will feature the mute button, in which one candidate will be muted when the other one is speaking in the allotted two-minute period when questions will be asked by the moderator.

Pressure on host?

After the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace came under a lot of criticism for unable to control the debate, with interruptions happening during the entire debate. This time's moderator Kristen Welker is already being attacked by Trump for being "terrible" and "unfair". How will Welker handle both the candidates, only time will tell.

Trump's attack and Biden's patience

In the first face-off, Trump constantly pushed and interrupted Biden, which forced the latter calling the US president "shut up". It has to be seen whether Trump will again follow a similar approach to get under the skin of Biden and if Biden can able to counter him or not.