Trump focused on feeding his ego, did not take pandemic seriously: Obama

Launching a scathing attack on his successor at the White House, Former US president Barack Obama has accused Donald Trump of focusing on feeding his ego, saying he did not take the significant problem of the coronavirus pandemic seriously and had time to worry about other things.



Obama's remarks included blistering rebukes of Trump -- including mocking his focus on crowd sizes and belittling his economic achievements -- but the events stood out from earlier Obama appearances because of the way the former President touted Biden's character.



"President Trump is focused on feeding his ego, while the Democratic presidential candidate Biden focused on decency and empathy," Obama said.



Obama, who was the 44th US president, blasted Trump for his policies and rhetoric.

"He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends or treating the presidency as anything more than a reality show to give him the attention that he craves. But unfortunately, the rest of us have to live with the consequences," he said.

According to a new study by Stanford University researchers, about 18 election rallies by Donald Trump are estimated to have led to more than 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and likely claimed over 700 lives, stressing that the communities where the US President's rallies took place "paid a high price in terms of disease and death.”

Earlier on October 25, Claiming that Trump has no empathy and no concern for average Americans, Obama had said that the US president was seeking a second term only "to help himself" and his wealthy friends.

On the other hand, Biden and Harris are going to be in the fight, not for themselves, "but for you and us", he had said.

