US Election 2020 Result: US networks project Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, declare him President

TV networks in the US have declared Joe Biden to have won US Election 2020. CNN, NBC News and CBS News and AP called the race in his favor, after projecting he had won the decisive state of Pennsylvania.

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP



The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020 ×



Biden, 77, is the oldest candidate ever elected to the White House. Trump, 74, has made as yet unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud, and his campaign has launched legal challenges in several states.

Biden spent eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. His victory comes in his third run for the nation's highest office.

After the declaration by the networks, Biden tweeted and thanked the US voters

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," he tweeted.

If Biden's victory is indeed declared by the election officials, Kamala Harris will become the first woman of Indian heritage to assume the office of Vice President of United States of America. Both of them will be sworn in on January 20

Kamala Harris had this to say in her tweet

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started," she tweeted.

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020 ×

But a few formalities remain. The states have till December 8 to resolve disputes, if any, about vote totals and certify the winner.

On December 14, members of the electoral college will cast their votes for the president.

On January 6, 2021 US Congress will meet to count electoral votes and declare a winner.

US Election 2020 has been a chaotic affair from the start. Incumbent President Donald Trump had levelled allegations that US Election 2020 will be rigged. It will be interesting to see what Trump does now considering his previous threats of taking legal measures in connection with US Election 2020 result.