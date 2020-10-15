US election 2020: Republicans clash with California officials over ballot boxes

The Republican Party clashed with California authorities after it placed ballot boxes at conservative churches, gun shops and other areas of the state.

A spokesperson of the party claimed that the boxes are kept simply for "ballot harvesting," which let third parties collect and deliver ballots in a few US states.

Also read | US election 2020: How are votes counted in the presidential election?

"We're going to continue our ballot harvesting programs," said California Republican Party spokesperson Hector Barajas to local CBS station on Monday, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Also read | Trump fumes as Facebook, Twitter limit reach of 'smoking gun' article on Biden and his son

Californian authorities argue that the boxes are "misleading" voters and have given an ultimatum to the party to remove them by Thursday.

"Misleading voters is wrong, regardless of who is doing it," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

"Political parties and campaigns can engage in get out the vote efforts, but they cannot violate state law," Padilla added in a statement.

"The unofficial, unauthorized drop boxes in question violate state law and jeopardize the security of voters' ballots."

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra warned Republicans of civil or criminal punishment if they fail to remove the ballots.

The Republicans, however, are looking in no mood to remove the boxes as its spokesperson said they would erase the word "official", but they would themselves not remove the boxes.

"Show us within the law, where we should stop," Barajas said.

"Tell us within the law, where we’re breaking the law."

