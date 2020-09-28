US diplomats will require China's permission for meeting Hong Kong officials, politicians: Report

In a retaliatory measure by China, American diplomats who wish to visit Hong Kong government officials, other politicians or people from the city's educational institutes will need approval from Beijing, a report has claimed.

An internal document accessed by South China Morning Post (SCMC) read: "the US consul general in Hong Kong, his successors, or any personnel working on his behalf, must first obtain approval from the Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Commissioner in Hong Kong before visiting any Chinese local government facilities or meeting personnel from these institutions."

It also specifically said the approval would be required for even private, social and video meetings and includes "any Chinese public or private education organisation or society, and its personnel".

Felix Chung Kwok-pan, leader of Hong Kong's Liberal Party, said Chinese foreign ministry told him that US consulate general has to inform them before meeting members of island's political parties.

"The Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Commissioner in Hong Kong told me the US consulate general in Hong Kong has to inform them before meeting members of Hong Kong’s political parties," said Felix, as quoted by SCMC.

He also added that Chinese foreign ministry's department in Hong Kong told him two weeks back that it was not appropriate now for him to US's top diplomat of the region, who intended a discussion with him.

Earlier, the US on September 3 announced that any Chinese diplomats who plan a visit to the country would need permission following which only they would be allowed to meet local government personnel or visit university campuses.

