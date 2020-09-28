Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to accuse US of misleading Canada in extradition case

Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers return to a Canadian court on Monday to press for her release, arguing the US misled Canada about her alleged crimes to secure her detention on foreign soil.

According to court filings, the defense will say that the crux of the US charges against Meng, that she hid Huawei's relationship with former subsidiary Skycom in Iran from HSBC bank, is false and lacks context.

"Putting such a misleading and incomplete record before this court disqualifies it from continuing these proceedings," the document said.

A Canadian court in August blocked Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's request for intelligence documents over national security concerns.

To this end, China’s embassy in Canada said Ottawa was “accomplice to United States efforts to bring down Huawei and Chinese high-tech companies.”

Meng, a Chinese citizen and daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zheng, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant issued by US authorities. They accused her of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking US sanctions on Tehran. Meng had consistently denied the charges.

The Huawei executive's lawyers had sought access to the sensitive documents to support claims of abuse of process during her arrest, however, Justice Catherine Kane said that documents "is not relevant to the allegations of abuse of process described by counsel for Ms. Meng."

Canadian government lawyers had earlier said that it has released as much information as it legally can on Meng's arrest as her lawyers pushed for the release of more documents to support their claim that the Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while questioning Meng.