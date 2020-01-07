US criticises Russia, China at UN over failure to condemn Baghdad embassy attack

The United States on Monday hit out at China and Russia over its reported failure to condemn the Baghdad embassy attack last week.

"Not allowing the United Nations Security Council to issue the most basic of statements underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises once again calls the council's credibility into question," the United States said in a statement.

Also Read: Defense chief Esper denies US troop pullout from Iraq after leaked letter confusion

The US said supporting the 1961 Vienna convention did not need to be "controversial or warranted courage."

Last week thousands of protesters and militia fighters demonstrated and then stormed the US embassy in Iraq over a US airstrike in which a US citizen was killed. Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters.

In Pics: How people in Iraq mourn death of Qasem Soleimani

President Donald Trump blamed Iran for "orchestrating" the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible," the US president said.

Watch Video:

Last Friday, amid heightened tensions, the United States assassinated Iran's general Sulemani plunging the region into a crisis.

After the US condemnation of China and Russia claimed that it was not possible to disregard the US drone attack which killed Soleiman.

"The statement was nearly ready, and it was agreed upon, at least with us, with the US," Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said, however, he added that after the drone attack "it wasn't possible to disregard the whole context."

UN ambassador Zhang Jun dismissed the US statement, asserting that it "firmly supports the protection of the safety of foreign missions in accordance with international law."

"The US unilateral military action has led to drastic changes in (the) regional situation," Zhang Jun said.

Jun added that UNSC should reflect the latest developments of the situation and help prevent escalation of tensions.