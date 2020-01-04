How people in Iraq mourn death of Qasem Soleimani

Iraq and Iran were an uneasy epicentre on Saturday when thousands of mourners in Baghdad have joined the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several others killed in a US airstrike in Iraq's capital, Baghdad

Mourners paying respect to top commander

Mourners attend the funeral procession of the Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Kerbala, Iraq.

Iran is observing three days of national mourning in honour of Soleimani who is widely believed to have been the second-most powerful figure in Iran.

(Photograph:AFP)