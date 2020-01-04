How people in Iraq mourn death of Qasem Soleimani

Iraq and Iran were an uneasy epicentre on Saturday when thousands of mourners in Baghdad have joined the funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several others killed in a US airstrike in Iraq's capital, Baghdad
Mourners attend the funeral procession of the Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Kerbala, Iraq.
Iran is observing three days of national mourning in honour of Soleimani who is widely believed to have been the second-most powerful figure in Iran.
Mourners carry the coffin of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, toward the Imam Ali Shrine, in the shrine city of Najaf in central Iraq during the funeral procession.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has promised members of the dead commander's family that Americans will "feel the impact" of their "criminal act for years ahead".
President Hassan Rouhani, visiting Soleimani's family members at their house in Tehran said "The Americans really did not realise what grave error they have committed.
One of Soleimani's daughters asked the president "when the blood of her father would be avenged".
"Revenge for his blood will be exacted on that day when the filthy hands of America will be cut off forever from the region."
Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" joined the funeral procession for Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Muhandis, both killed in a US air strike.
Soleimani was viewed as a terrorist by the White House, was the architect of Iran's Middle East operations and Iran has vowed to take "severe revenge".
Tensions since the US airstrike on Baghdad has been escalated in between USA and Iran, Iraq and entire Middle East region.
Soleimani's body was flown to the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran.
Protesters shout slogans against the United States during a demonstration following a US airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.
Many mourners shouted "We will take our revenge!" waving flags during the funeral procession.
