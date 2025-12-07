A US court granted the Justice Department’s request to make public grand jury documents in the case involving Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She is currently in prison for sex trafficking. The order by District Judge Paul Engelmayer, reported by Reuters, stated that he would allow the unsealing of the documents due to a recent law passed by Congress, the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
“Contrary to DOJ’s depiction, the grand jury materials would not reveal new information of any consequence," Engelmayer wrote.
Moreover, the judge also stated that he was initiating a mechanism to protect victims from the release of materials that would identify them or potentially invade their privacy. The order followed a similar one from a judge in Florida on Friday that allowed for the unsealing of documents in a case against Epstein.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the timing of the Epstein files’ release did not matter to him and has continued to cast the issue as a distraction. “I just don’t want Republicans to take their eyes off all of the Victories that we’ve had," he wrote in a social media post.
Trump’s own historical relationship with Epstein has again been the subject of recent headlines after US lawmakers released more than 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate – including some that mention Trump and other prominent figures, without indicating any wrongdoing by those individuals.