/US Congress approves $70 billion for ICE, Border Patrol, backing Trump's deportation agenda

After months of political wrangling over immigration enforcement and border security, the US Congress on Tuesday approved a $70 billion funding package that will support President Donald Trump's deportation and border control policies through the remainder of his term.

The legislation passed the House of Representatives by a narrow 214 to 212 vote, largely along party lines, and now heads to the White House for Trump's signature.

The bill allocates around $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), $26 billion for Border Patrol operations and another $5 billion to cover unexpected expenses.

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The funding is expected to provide long-term financial support for the administration's immigration enforcement efforts through fiscal year 2029.

The controversial Trump deportation operations under ICE came under intense criticism after the record deaths of migrants in custody, as well as the high-profile shooting deaths of individuals like Renee Good and Alex Pretti during a Minneapolis crackdown, and broader concerns over the harsh treatment of long-term residents and non-criminal individuals in crowded detention facilities.

Following the severe public backlash, the US President proposed changing the name of ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in an effort to force critics and the media to use a more positive-sounding acronym during news broadcasts.

Democrats opposed the measure, arguing that it gives the administration broad authority to expand enforcement operations without introducing additional oversight or restrictions.

Republicans rejected those concerns and used the budget reconciliation process to advance the legislation.

Reacting to the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson described the legislation as a major victory for Republicans. "With today's vote, House and Senate Republicans have officially ended the third Democrat government shutdown of this Congress," Johnson said.

Trump administration set to expand enforcement efforts

The newly approved package comes in addition to nearly $140 billion that Congress approved last year for immigration enforcement under Trump's tax and spending legislation.

The funding approval strengthens the administration's ability to continue its immigration agenda in the coming years.

Trump's border chief, Tom Homan, has previously indicated that enforcement efforts could expand further, including possible operations in heavily Democratic areas such as New York City.