/Belfast unrest: Bus torched, roads blocked as protests erupt across Northern Ireland after knife attack

Violence broke out across parts of Belfast and other areas of Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, a day after a brutal knife attack triggered anti immigration protests and heightened tensions. Hundreds of protesters, many of them wearing masks, gathered at multiple locations across Belfast from around 7 pm. Several vehicles, including a bus, were set on fire while major roads were blocked.

Thick smoke was seen rising from different parts of the city as police helicopters monitored the situation overhead.

Residents were forced to evacuate from a burning building near Belfast's city centre that was torched during anti-immigration protests, AFP reported.

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"By 7:30 pm (18:30 GMT) they started a fire in the bins...we heard police cars and sirens," said one resident, Eemran, an engineer. "More and more people started coming, they started throwing petrol bombs."

The unrest followed a violent stabbing incident on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast on Monday that shocked the country after footage of the attack circulated widely online.

A Sudanese man in his 30s has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a blade and making threats to kill in connection with the incident.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries to his face, neck, back and eyes. Police described the assault as both "sickening" and "barbaric".

Authorities had earlier appealed for calm amid growing tensions following the attack.

Sinn Féin MP condemns violence

Reacting to the unrest, North Belfast MP John Finucane of Sinn Féin condemned both the stabbing and the violence that followed.

"There is understandable disgust and revulsion at the horrific attempted murder that took place last night. I share that revulsion.

"But the scenes we are witnessing tonight, family homes attacked, cars burnt, damaged infrastructure and parts of our community in flames, are shameful and disgraceful.

"No one has the right to spread fear, terrorise innocent families or unleash lawless disorder on our streets."

Finucane said attention should remain focused on the victim rather than the violence on the streets.

Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "horrific" and "sickening" on X.

The leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties issued a joint statement condemning the incident, saying "there is no place in our society for this kind of brutality".

"We call for calm and for space to allow justice to take its course," it added.