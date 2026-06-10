/PM Modi and President Trump could meet next week on the sidelines of G7 Summit

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump could meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit next week in France. If the meet materialises, this will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders in over a year. The last meeting was in February 2025, when PM Modi had travelled to the US.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India recently as both sides continue discussions on a potential trade deal.

This meeting will also be the first meeting since the terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent May conflict with Pakistan. India launched Operation Sindoor, its counter-terrorism operation, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

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Trump has claimed a role in resolving the crisis, an assertion New Delhi has firmly dismissed.

As Trump’s tariffs and insulating comments cast a shadow on India-US ties, Delhi and Europe have been upping the engagements. While India and the European Union have announced a Free Trade Agreement, both have been firming up ties in a range of areas, from tech to AI.

Earlier on Tuesday, India’s ministry of external affairs announced PM Modi’s upcoming European tour. He will visit France from 13-14 June in Nice and 16-19 June in Evian and Paris, with a state visit to Slovakia from 14-16 June.

In Nice, Mr Modi will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on 14 June. The leaders will review the India-France “Special Global Strategic Partnership” and will jointly inaugurate “Bharat Innovates,” an event showcasing startups and venture capital from India, France and beyond during the India-France Year of Innovation.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Slovakia for the first-ever visit by an Indian premier to the country since its 1993 independence. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini. The trip builds on recent high-level exchanges, including President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Mr Pellegrini’s trip to India in February 2026 for the AI Impact Summit. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, automobiles and railways.

Mr Modi will participate in the G7 Outreach Summit in Evian on 16-17 June, joining sessions on forging new partnerships, sustainable economic growth, and the rollout of artificial intelligence. Bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders are under consideration. In Paris on 18 June, he will engage in further talks with the French President and attend VivaTech, Europe’s largest technology and startup event. He is also expected to address the Indian diaspora.