/Araghchi and Ghalibaf strike defiant tone after Trump’s ‘response to Apache downing’ vow

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi struck a defiant note in a statement after US President Donald Trump warned of a “response” to the Apache helicopter downing and reiterated Tehran’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz is under the joint sovereignty of Iran and Oman and hence foreign troops should leave.

“The Strait of Hormuz is NOT international waters but shared between Iran and Oman, and located thousands of miles from US shores,” said Araghchi. “Maritime boundaries are crystal clear.”

Araghchi insisted that at its narrowest point, just 21 nautical miles (equivalent to about 39 km) wide, the Strait of Hormuz falls entirely within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

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Iran claims that legally, that gives it and Oman the right to regulate traffic through the strait, even though passage through the waterway has historically been free of restrictions.

The US rejects this interpretation, arguing that the strait is an international passage vital to global shipping and that freedom of navigation must be guaranteed.

‘Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk’

Though Araghchi did not mention the US Apache helicopter being shot down directly, he alluded to the incident in a social media post, telling foreign troops to leave the region “to reduce risk.”

“Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave.”

He added, “We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too.”

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President Trump threatened to respond militarily to Iran shooting down the Apache.

Initial reports indicate an Iranian drone apparently took down the Apache helicopter, reported CBS News, citing two US officials.

‘You ride the horse you saddled!’

Iran’s chief negotiator and Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also struck a defiant tone in a similar post on X, saying, “We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently. Break your commitments, and we’ll switch to what we speak best.”

“You ride the horse you saddled!,” he added.