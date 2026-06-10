/RS polls: Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected, party delegation to meet EC

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to influence the Rajya Sabha election after her nomination from Madhya Pradesh was rejected over alleged discrepancies in her election affidavit.

The controversy began after election authorities rejected Natarajan's nomination, citing the alleged non-disclosure of information related to a case in Telangana in the affidavit submitted along with her nomination papers.

The action followed objections raised by the BJP before the Returning Officer. BJP candidate Mahesh Kevat filed a complaint alleging that Natarajan concealed details of a criminal case pending against her in Telangana.

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Congress approaches Election Commission

The Congress strongly objected to the decision and sought a meeting with Election Commission officials in New Delhi. Party leaders staged a brief sit in outside Nirvachan Sadan after being denied an immediate hearing, with officials reportedly saying it was already 7 pm and the concerned officers had left for the day.

Following discussions with the police, KC Venugopal and Bhupesh Baghel were later allowed to enter the Election Commission headquarters.

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Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitendra Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar spent the night on the floor at the ECI office in protest.

As the row intensified, the Election Commission agreed to meet a Congress delegation on Wednesday.

Natarajan targets BJP over rejection

Addressing a press conference after the rejection of her nomination papers, Natarajan alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence the outcome of the Rajya Sabha election.

She also accused the ruling party of undermining democratic processes in Madhya Pradesh in the past and questioned its decision to field a third candidate despite lacking the required numbers.

"It all began when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. It became evident that they were engaging in politics designed to trample upon the Constitution and democracy...They are clearly attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election just as they previously subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh," Natarajan said.

Calling the issue larger than an individual candidature, she linked the controversy to a broader political battle being fought by the opposition.

"This is not merely about a Rajya Sabha seat or a specific candidate; it is about the broader struggle for the 'Idea of India' and democracy that our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is waging a critical battle for our nation today. The question is whether democracy will prevail, whether India's federal structure will endure, and whether the attempt to impose a one-party system and dictatorship will be thwarted," she added.

Natarajan, a former Member of Parliament from Mandsaur, represented the Madhya Pradesh constituency between 2009 and 2014. Known for maintaining a low public profile, she is regarded as a close associate of Rahul Gandhi and has worked alongside him since his entry into Congress politics in 2004.