/'Leave our region if you want to be safe': Iran vows 'heavy response' after US strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday warned that Tehran would not leave any attack unanswered after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran, escalating tensions in the region and raising concerns over the future of a fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

"Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination," Araghchi said in a post on X.

"Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. The history of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders," he added.

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The warning came after the US military said it had carried out new strikes against Iran shortly after President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter.

Reacting to the US strikes, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country's joint military command, said the United States had attacked parts of Iran in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter by the IRGC Navy and warned that Tehran would retaliate.

"The US military attacked parts of our country in response to the downing of an Apache helicopter by IRGC Navy," Zolfaghari said, adding, "You will receive a heavy response soon."

He also warned countries in the Gulf region, saying, "We advise the people of the small countries south of the Persian Gulf to stay away from military installations."

Meanwhile, Iran's Mehr and Fars news agencies reported explosions in several parts of Hormozgan province, including Kouhestan, Sirik, Minab and the coastal city of Bandar Abbas. The reports said the exact locations of the explosions had not yet been determined.

The latest military action has fuelled concerns over the stability of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

However, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Al Jazeera that Iran did not deliberately target the Apache helicopter that went down over the Strait of Hormuz.

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