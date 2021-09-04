US companies lash out at Texas law changes

Various American companies including Lyft Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and Silicon Laboratories Inc, have expressed their displeasure at new Texas laws on abortion, handguns, and voting limitations.

Lyft and Uber Technologies Inc said that they will cover all legal fees for the ride-hail companies' drivers sued under a law that puts in place a near-total ban on abortion.

Also, Lyft will donate $1 million to women's health provider Planned Parenthood, chief executive Logan Green said.

"This is an attack on women's access to healthcare and on their right to choose," Green said of the new Texas law.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders in as many as six US states are rushing to follow the lead of Texas in adopting an extreme abortion ban that has been slammed as unconstitutional and built to encourage vigilantism among the public.

US President Joe Biden has openly condemned the US supreme court for rejecting to ban the abortion law.

Biden said the supreme court judges, all appointed by former President Donald Trump, delivered an assault on a woman’s rights.

"The Supreme Court's ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost fifty years," Biden said in a statement. "This (Texas) law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest."

Texas abortion law is one of the toughest and most restrictive abortion bans in the US in the past couple of decades.