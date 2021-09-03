Joe Biden lashes out at US supreme court for Texas abortion law

The US President Joe Biden has openly condemned the US supreme court for rejecting to ban the abortion law.

Biden said the supreme court judges, all appointed by former President Donald Trump, delivered an assault on a woman’s rights.

"The Supreme Court's ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost fifty years," Biden said in a statement. "This (Texas) law is so extreme it does not even allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest."

Last night, the Supreme Court’s decision on Texas’ SB8 dealt a significant blow to Roe v. Wade.



We will not stand by and allow our nation to go back to the days of back-alley abortions. We will use every lever to defend the right to safe and legal abortion. We will fight this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 3, 2021 ×

Texas abortion law is one of the toughest and most restrictive abortion bans in the US in the past couple of decades.

As per the law, any member of the public from Texas can file a legal complaint against the doctors, health care providers and family members who support a woman in aborting a child after six weeks of the start of her pregnancy.

"By allowing a law to go into effect that empowers private citizens in Texas to sue health care providers, family members supporting a woman exercising her right to choose after six weeks, or even a friend who drives her to a hospital or clinic, it unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts," Biden expressed. "Complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private and personal health decisions faced by women."

He also announced that his government will be launching a campaign to find out how can the federal government help the Texas women exercise their right to abortion, and make sure that women are able to gain access to safe and legal abortions across the country.