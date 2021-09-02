US Supreme Court refuses to block Texas law banning most abortions

The Supreme Court of the United States has refused to block the Texas law prohibiting the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and other groups filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking it to stop the Texas law from taking effect.

Known as the "Texas Heartbeat Act,'' the strictest anti-abortion law in the US will now go into effect.

It comes after US President Joe Biden said the Texas law violated the right to abortion access established by the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right," Biden had said in a statement.

Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of Planned Parenthood called it "an incredibly dark day."

Senate Bill 8, or SB8, signed in May by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually in the sixth week of pregnancy.

The law gives private citizens the power to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. Citizens who win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $10,000.

