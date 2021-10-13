US commitment to Taiwan is 'rock solid': Pentagon

After a week of extraordinary tensions aimed at increasing pressure for reunification, US officials said the US commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid" and that the US is united with Taiwan against the current danger posed by the People's Republic of China.

A recent series of Chinese military flights over southwestern Taiwan has alarmed the island, which Beijing claims as its own, and is heightening tensions in an already tense region.



On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that "we take no stance on Taiwan's sovereignty" and that "we continue to adhere to the One China policy."



"The PRC (People's Republic of China) has stepped up efforts to intimidate and pressure Taiwan and other allies and partners, including increasing their military activities conducted in the vicinity of Taiwan, the East China Sea in the South China Sea, which we believe are destabilising and only increase the risk of miscalculation. Our support for and defence relationship with Taiwan remains aligned with the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China, and we urge Beijing to honour its commitment to the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences as delineated in the three communiques, " Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.



Meanwhile, Japan has become increasingly outspoken about China's potential to pose a security concern.

"China's actions are disruptive and only raise the danger of mistakes," Kirby warned.

"We continue to be concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military actions near Taiwan," Kirby said.

The United States maintains a major military presence in the area, with facilities in Japan, South Korea, and Guam, and has been seeking a "pivot" in focus toward the Indo-Pacific to confront China's more assertive stance.

(With inputs from agencies)