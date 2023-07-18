US climate envoy John Kerry seeks cooperation with China to redefine troubled relationship

In a meeting with senior Chinese officials, US climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday (July 18th) emphasised the potential of climate cooperation between China and the United States as a way to redefine their troubled relationship and address global warming.

Reuters reports that Kerry's visit to China, which is aimed at reviving climate cooperation, coincided with extreme weather events worldwide, including record-breaking temperatures in the western United States.

Kerry cites record high temperature in Xinjiang, China

During a meeting at China's legislative building, the Great Hall of the People, Kerry expressed hope that the talks would mark the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and resolution of differences between the two countries.

He reportedly highlighted the seriousness of the situation, mentioning a record high temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius recorded in China's Xinjiang region.

Also read | US: White House announces proposed cyber safety mark for connected devices

Premier Li Qiang as per Reuters expressed doubt over the Xinjiang temperatures mentioned by the US envoy, but later acknowledged the severe climate impacts faced by China and other regions.

"The predictions are much more serious than they've ever been," said Kerry.

The discussions between the two sides covered various topics, including climate financing, China's coal consumption, and the reduction of methane emissions.

China's urges wealthy nation to take the lead

Li, as per China's official Xinhua news agency, urged rich nations to "take the lead" in cutting emissions and fulfilling their commitments to provide climate financing to developing countries.

As per the news agency, speaking at a press conference later, Chinese President Xi Jinping too reiterated China's "unwavering" commitment to tackling climate change.

"But the route, method and intensity used to achieve this goal should and must be determined by ourselves, and will never be influenced by others," he said.

US envoy for 'fresh' start

During his meeting with top diplomat Wang Yi, Kerry emphasised that the talks could provide a fresh start for US-China relations, which have been strained due to disputes over Taiwan and trade.

He also conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping a message from US President Joe Biden, expressing how much the leader "values his relationship" with his Chinese counterpart.

"President Biden is very committed to stability within this relationship and also to achieve efforts together that can make significant difference to the world," said Kerry.

"I know he looks forward to being able to move forward, change the dynamics."

Wang Yi also referred to Kerry as an "old friend," highlighting their previous collaboration on resolving various issues, including the Iran nuclear talks.

Negotiations to continue

Reuters reports that the negotiations between the US and Chinese delegations will continue, focusing on national actions on climate change and preparations for the upcoming COP28 talks in Dubai.

Kerry's visit marks the formal resumption of top-level climate diplomacy between the two countries, and he is the third high-ranking US official to visit Beijing in recent weeks.