US: 3-year-old 'accidentally' kills 1-year-old sibling with a gun in bizarre incident

The United States has been reeling from the issue of gun violence, and as the threat continues to grow, another bizarre incident has taken place in California.

A three-year-old accidentally killed a one-year-old sibling on Monday (July 17) in the Fallbrook area after getting hold of an unsecured handgun.

Citing local authorities, local reports mentioned that the toddler accidentally shot the infant. Identities of kids have not been revealed by authorities out of respect for the family.

Lt Joseph Jarjura of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said that the deputies got a call at 7:30 am (local time) regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of S Stagecoach Lane.

The authorities said that when law enforcement arrived on the scene, they confirmed that a three-year-old got hold of an unsecured gun.

They also found a one-year-old girl with a head injury, who was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died due to her injuries despite lifesaving efforts.

As quoted by FOX 5, Jarjura said, "The Sheriff's Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death."

SDSO said that the investigation is still ongoing because there are no unidentified suspects or threats to the community.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the circumstances behind the one-year-old's death.

