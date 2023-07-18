US: White House announces proposed cyber safety mark for connected devices

The White House on Tuesday (July 18) announced a proposed "Cyber Trust Mark" intended to show that connected devices meet American security standards. The increasing number of technologies- from baby monitors to security cameras- make up the Internet of Things - that officials warned can pose increased cybersecurity threats. In a briefing, officials announced that as per the new program, companies would be able to qualify display labels on their products signifying they meet certain cybersecurity standards.

Anne Neuberger, White House deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, said, "We now routinely rely on internet and Bluetooth enabled devices for tasks as basic as adjusting our thermostat and as complex as securing our homes while we're away."

Neuberger warned that poorly secured products can enable attackers to gain footholds in American homes and offices and steal data or cause disruption. Program hopefully to start next year According to a report by the news agency AFP on Tuesday, the program set up under the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is hoped to be up and running by next year after a public comment period. "Consumers can have peace of mind that the products that they're bringing into their homes adhere to widely accepted security and privacy standards," FCC chair Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said of US-endorsed cyber trust labels.

Rosenworcel added that product makers would be able to use the marks to differentiate offerings in the marketplace when they meet the standards The companies taking part in the program Officials said that the companies taking part in the program include Amazon, Google, LG Electronics, and Samsung. Citing data from cybersecurity firm SonicWall, the report also said that the amount of malicious software aimed at devices in the internet-of-things "jumped dramatically", with many of the attacks centred in North America.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE