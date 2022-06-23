US city to pay $3.2 million in police killing of Daunte Wright

Brooklyn Center officials have decided to compensate the family of Daunte Wright for $3.2 million.Daunte Wright was a black man shot dead by a police officer who said she confused her gun with her Taser.



According to a statement from representatives for Wright's family, the provisional settlement also includes modifications to police training and procedures concerning traffic stops similar to the one that led to Wright's death.

The 20-year-old Wright passed away on April, 2021. After being stopped for expired registration tags, the officer, Kim Potter, who is white, shot him once in the chest.Before firing her pistol, Potter is seen on camera repeatedly saying "Taser."

Also read | Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Wright, 20, was stopped for having expired registration plates in April 2021 and was then shot once in the chest by Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white. After being found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter, the former cop was sentenced to two years in prison.Video captures Potter repeatedly shouting "Taser" just before she fires her weapon.

Watch | Former US police officer found guilty of manslaughter

Wright’s family members "hope and believe the measures of change to policing, policies, and training will create important improvements to the community in Daunte’s name," said co-counsel Antonio M. Romanucci. "Nothing can bring him back, but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives."

Also read | Daunte Wright trial: White cop found guilty on manslaughter charges

The mayor's office did not respond right away. A former Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin, who is white, is currently on trial for killing black man George Floyd at the time of the incident, which took place in a highly charged environment.

Floyd's passing in May 2020 sparked a discussion about racism and police violence.

The repercussions of Wright's passing prompted the Brooklyn Center city council to adopt improvements, such as the utilisation of social workers and other qualified experts to react to medical, mental health, and social needs calls without the need for police.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.