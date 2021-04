'Lit up the room'

"My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars. When he walked in the room, he lit up the room," says Katie Wright, Daunte's mother, who fought through sobs as she spoke.

Other family members, cousins and siblings, remembered Daunte as "the life of the party" and a father who lived for his beloved two-year-old son Daunte Jr.

(Photograph:Reuters)