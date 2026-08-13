/US Army Apache helicopter crashes in Texas, killing two soldiers

Two US soldiers were killed after an Army Apache attack helicopter crashed in central Texas on Wednesday (Aug 12), military officials said. The AH-64E Apache helicopter, assigned to Fort Hood, went down near Salado, a town located about 80 miles (130 kilometres) north of Austin.

"An AH-64E Apache attack helicopter based at Fort Hood crashed today in Salado. Two soldiers are confirmed deceased," Fort Hood said in a statement. Military personnel remain at the crash site alongside local emergency responders as the investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

Helicopter on a secret mission?

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Officials have not disclosed what mission the helicopter was carrying out when it crashed. The identities of the two soldiers are also being withheld until their families have been notified. No additional injuries or damage on the ground were immediately reported.

The Apache is one of the US Army's primary attack helicopters and is widely used for combat, reconnaissance, and close air support missions.

Helicopter accidents plague the USA

The incident comes roughly two months after another deadly US military aviation accident, when a US Air Force B-52 bomber crashed in California, killing all eight people on board.

In another shocking incident on August 4, US President Donald Trump's Marine One helicopter reportedly came too close to a commercial passenger aircraft while flying over Washington. The presidential helicopter came within less than a mile of a departing passenger aircraft after what was described as garbled communication with air traffic controllers. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into what aviation authorities describe as a "loss of separation" event.

What happened to the Apache helicopter?