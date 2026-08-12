/Laura Loomer shares bizarre 'exclusive' footage of how Trump hid in a catering cart to escape assassination attempt | WATCH

MAGA activist Laura Loomer has shared a bizarre AI-generated video that purports to show how Donald Trump secretly switched planes during his recent Turkey trip to evade an alleged Iranian assassination threat. The video, posted on X on Tuesday (Aug 11), comes after a Washington Post report revealed details of a covert security operation involving the US president during the NATO summit.

Loomer, a vocal Trump supporter and defender of the US war with Iran, captioned the clip: "Exclusive video footage of President Trump swapping planes in Turkey to dodge an Iranian assassination plot." But the video is not real footage; it's AI-generated. How do we know? Scroll down to find out.

AI video turns secret operation into action scene

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Set to the theme from Mission: Impossible, the clip shows an AI-generated Trump boarding a Qatar-donated aircraft alongside what appears to be a group of journalists. It then depicts the president being moved to a military aircraft, where an AI-generated Trump jokes with military personnel about fooling the media.

The clip contains several obvious AI glitches. The president's tie changes colour (from purple to red), a military official's hat appears backwards before disappearing, and the word "United" is misspelled on the aircraft.

The video also shows journalists boarding the Qatari aircraft, something that did not happen in reality.

What actually happened?

According to the Washington Post report, Trump initially boarded the older Air Force One in full view of television cameras. He was then secretly moved to a smaller Air Force C-32A aircraft. To do this, the POTUS reportedly hid in an airport catering truck normally used to carry meals and other supplies to planes.

This was done while members of the media remained on the larger aircraft. The older jet continued to operate as a decoy, carrying journalists and White House officials.

Trump confirms he hid in a catering cart to escape assassination attempt

Trump has since confirmed that he changed aircraft because of a threat. "I go by Secret Service and the military," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane... I do what they say."

He said he did not ask many questions about the nature of the threat, adding that he receives "a lot of threats."

During the trip, Trump had also openly discussed concerns over his safety and claimed he was "number one on the kill list for Iran."

Trump's comments came after reports revealed the unusual plane switch, effectively confirming that the operation took place. The White House has not publicly provided detailed information about the alleged assassination threat.

Exclusive video footage!! WATCH