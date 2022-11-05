US announces an additional $400 million military aid for Ukraine; reaffirms 'unwavering' support

On Friday, the United States announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine which includes refurbishing T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defence systems. The pentagon also announced that they would establish a security assistance headquarters in Germany to monitor the weapon transfer as well as oversee military training in Ukraine.

This announcement also comes amid White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to Ukraine where he “met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and others” said the National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, in a statement.

She added that Sullivan during his visit also announced the $400 million package, “which includes refurbished T-72 tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the refurbishment of 250 HAWK surface to air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine”. The Security Advisor also, “affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression,” said the White House.

During his visit, Sullivan while addressing the press at the Ukrainian presidential administration, reaffirmed Washington’s “unwavering and unflinching” support. He added, “We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that we'll get votes from both sides of the aisle to make that happen.” The remarks were made in the context of the upcoming midterm elections in the US.

Similarly, Pentagon spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, during a press briefing also said that Washington would pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to be refurbished as well as fund the refurbishment of the HAWK air defence systems.

The refurbishment of the Soviet-era Czech tanks, she added, would equip them with “advanced optics, communications and armour packages.” Singh also spoke about the new command post in Germany called Security Assistance Group Ukraine signals US’ “more permanent” and long-term program to assist Kyiv against Moscow, said a report by Associated Press.

According to the US Department of Defence, Washington has committed more than $18.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country back in February earlier this year. The US Army Europe, spokesman Col. Martin O'Donnell, said that it will be led by a three-star-level senior officer and consist of 300 personnel who will monitor the weapons assistance and training programs, reported AP.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.