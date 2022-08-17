US refuses to release $7 billion Afghan funds but USAID will commit $40 million for girls education

After the assassination of al-Qaeda’s chief Ayman-al Zawahiri in Kabul, the Biden administration chose not to release any of the $7 billion of foreign assets held by Afghanistan’s central bank on US soil and has halted negotiations with the Taliban on the funds. Meanwhile, to strengthen international assistance, especially for Afghan girls to achieve their right to education, UNICEF and USAID have signed a $40 million deal to improve the education sector in the country.

This week marks the one-year somber anniversary of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Following the group's announcement of banning girls from attending schools after sixth grade, this investment is the most recent one to upgrade the education sector. The group has ordered many women and girls to remain at home. The list of mismanagement doesn’t end here. Millions of Afghans face famine this year after the group took power. The move of not releasing the funds quashes early signs of negotiation between the US and the Taliban.

Also read | Afghanistan: In order to address 'near-universal poverty' NGOs demand assets to be unfrozen

Biden administration officials cited that Ayman al-Zawahiri's living safely until the drone strike played a significant role in the decision to freeze funds. This decision also dashes expectations for an economic resurgence in the country.

In conversation with WSJ, US Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that the Taliban's hiding the al-Qaeda chief underlines deep concerns the country has regarding the flow of funds to the terrorist groups. When further asked about whether the group can obtain aid for people, the representative responded that the authorities don’t see the group as being responsible enough for managing the assets.

Also read | Secret schools: Afghan girls defy Taliban, take huge risks to continue studies

In past, US President Joe Biden stated that he intends to give the families of 9/11 victims half of the $7 billion fund and the remaining to a trust fund for humanitarian relief to the Afghan people. However, considering that it would ultimately be the Taliban delivering the aid, this option seems out of the relevance line. However, critics have criticised Biden’s decision stating it was an unfair collective punishment for the Afghans.

A further $2 billion of Afghanistan’s funds have been frozen by other nations following US’s lead, maintaining the Taliban’s status as a group that is still under international sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.