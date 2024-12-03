Washington, United States

The United States on Monday (Dec 2) announced a fresh military aid package worth $725 million for Ukraine, amid fears that the incoming president Donald Trump will cut off all support to Kyiv. The new military aid includes a second tranche of landmines and anti-air and anti-armour weapons.

Advertisment

What does the aid package include?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said that the package was part of the Joe Biden administration's efforts "to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression."

AFP news aegncy, citing Blinken reported that the military aid package includes anti-personnel landmines, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, Stinger missiles, counter-drone systems, anti-armour weapons and artillery ammunition.

Advertisment

Also read | Israel-Hamas war: Biden slams 'Hamas's campaign of cruelty,' expresses outrage over US-Israeli soldier's death

This is the second shipment of landmines Washington is sending to Kyiv. Last month, in a major policy shift, the US announced its first shipment of landmines.

"Between now and mid-January, we will deliver hundreds of thousands of additional artillery rounds, thousands of additional rockets, and other critical capabilities to help Ukraine defend its freedom and independence," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement.

Advertisment

The future of US aid to Ukraine

With less than two months until Trump's inauguration, the Biden administration is racing to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary support to fend off Russian advances. Trump has repeatedly criticised US assistance to Ukraine, claiming he could broker a ceasefire quickly, which has led to concerns in Kyiv and Europe about the future of American aid.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder confirmed that all remaining US funding for Ukraine would be used before Biden’s term ends.

Also read | German chancellor Scholz makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine, pledges aid

"At the president's direction, we will spend every dollar that Congress has appropriated for Ukraine and to replenish our stockpiles," he told journalists.

Previously, he revealed that $6.8 billion was still available from US stockpiles and an additional $2.2 billion is earmarked for procurement from defence contractors.

Since Russia launched its special military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, the US has emerged as one of Kyiv's key military backers, committing over $60 billion in weapons, ammunition and other security aid.

(With inputs from agencies)