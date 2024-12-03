Washington, United States

US President Joe Biden expressed deep sorrow and anger on Monday (Dec 2) following Israel's confirmation that the body of a soldier killed during Hamas's October 7 attack last year — an American citizen — was held by Hamas in Gaza.

Devastated and outraged

In a statement, Biden said he was "devastated and outraged" to hear that Hamas has "apparently been holding" Israeli tank commander Captain Omer Maxim Neutra's body "since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack on October 7".

"To all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong," vowed Biden.

Taking to X, Biden wrote: "Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen".

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2024 ×

Omer Maxim Neutra

As per US President Biden's statement, 21-year-old Neutra was among the first responders to "Hamas's campaign of cruelty".

The Israeli Army, in a statement on Monday, claimed that Neutra's body was still in the custody of the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group for the relatives of those taken hostage during the attack, said Neutra was born in the United States before immigrating to Israel, where he joined the military.

"This morning, his family was informed of his death on October 7th," it said in a statement, as quoted by AFP.

Netanyahu vows 'we will not rest'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Neutra, calling him "a hero of the armoured corps" and vowed, "we will not rest" until his body is brought back for burial in Israel.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, with an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. The assault resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, primarily civilians. The militants also seized 251 hostages during the operation, some of whom were already deceased. The Israeli military reports that 97 individuals remain in captivity, including 35 it says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza has, so far, claimed 44,429 lives, according to figures from the Gaza's health ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.