Tel Aviv, Israel

The missing US-Israeli soldier Omer Maxim Neutra was killed in the Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year, and his body is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Monday.

The 21-year-old lone soldier from New York served as a tank platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade's 77th Battalion.

He was called a "lone soldier" because his parents were not in Israel.

Until the IDF confirmed his killing, it was believed that Neutra was alive and being held hostage by Hamas.

On the day of the attack last year, October 7, he was stationed in a tank on the Gaza border near the southern community of Nahal Oz.

During the attack, their tank was attacked by the Hamas group with RPG fire and explosive devices. Then, the four people, including Neutra, Sgt. Shaked Dahan, the driver, Sgt. Nimrod Cohen, the gunner, and Sgt. Oz Daniel, the loader, were abducted to Gaza.

Dahan's death was confirmed in November, while Daniel's death was confirmed in February.

Now, after 14 months of the deadly attack, Neutra's death has been confirmed by the Israeli military.

However, nothing has been confirmed about Cohen. His father on Monday told Ynet news, "We have received indications that Nimrod is alive. I am sure my son is alive, and I am fighting.”

Neutra’s death was declared by the Military Rabbinate based on findings and new intelligence information, according to the IDF.

His family spoke with him last on October 6. Later, when his parents, Ronen and Orna, heard what was happening on October 7, Neutra's father tried contacting his son.

The mother of Neutra, Ronen, told CBS News that her son was interested in peace-building and had looked forward to returning to Long Island and college.

“They said that he’s been taken captive,” said Orna Neutra. “So many have died that it’s just insane that you feel relief to think that your son is not dead, you know?" Orna said.

Reportedly, 97 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, are still in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 35 confirmed dead by the Israeli military.

