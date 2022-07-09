US and UK embassies in Moscow get new addresses named after Ukraine separatists

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a massive crisis when it comes to both global peace and economy. The people of Ukraine have faced a lot of trouble in the recent past and fighting is still going on in different parts of the country. While the situation in Ukraine has not improved much, Russia have found a new way to troll the US and UK for their continued support to Ukraine. In Moscow, the authorities have renamed the streets in front of both of their embassies to two separatist regions of Ukraine. Donetsk and Luhansk are considered to be “people’s republics” by Russia after they gained a lot of ground in the regions but both UK and US have not accepted it.

At present, the street in front of the British Embassy was renamed to the Luhansk People’s Republic Square, according to Associated Press. A similar incident happened when it comes to the US Embassy in Moscow which is located on the newly named Donetsk People’s Republic Square.

This is not something new as the United States also employed the same tactics during the Cold War. In the 1980s, the street outside the Russian Embassy was renamed Andrei Sakharov Plaza – a reference to the Soviet nuclear physicist and a major human rights activist in Soviet Russia.

Later, in 2018, the road in front of the new Russian Embassy was named after Boris Nemtsov, a politician from Russia who was killed in 2015 after leading protests against Vladimir Putin.

