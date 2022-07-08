Shinzo Abe assassinated: ‘Handmade Gun’ used to kill Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Shinzo Abe, a former Japanese prime minister, was killed today in a blatant assassination attempt. At the campaign gathering, police swiftly detained a man who appeared to be carrying a bizarre homemade firearm. According to a local source, the alleged attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, had served in the Japanese navy.

According to Japanese media reports, Abe, 67, was shot in the chest and neck with what looked to be a handgun with two barrels. The attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, told police that Abe had made him unhappy and that he wanted to murder him.

The killer was wearing a grey shirt and khaki-colored jeans. He was 'simply standing there,' a witness claimed. The police seized the gun that he was reportedly in possession of.

The attacker was shown in local television footage patiently awaiting the start of Abe's address before launching the assault. According to NHK, he has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder.



The assassin's weapon doesn't seem to be a typical gun made for sale in the marketplace.

Firearms violence is uncommon in Japan due to the country's highly severe gun restrictions, which are frequently linked to the yakuza organised criminal group.In Japan, political violence is likewise uncommon but not unheard of. Deputy Prime Minister Shin Kanemaru was shot in 1992, but escaped unharmed.



