/US ambassador to Ukraine Julie Davis to step down amid reports of 'differences with Trump'

The US state department said on Tuesday (Apr 28) that acting US ambassador to Ukraine Julie Davis will step down from her post after less than a year in the job. This comes amid a failed attempt by US to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia in 2025. According to a report by the Financial Times quoting unnamed sources, Davis was frustrated with US president Donald Trump's attitude and his lack of support for Ukraine. The state department denied any such disagreements took place. It said that Davis said that she was retiring. Trump has been pressuring Kyiv to reach a peace deal with Russia, saying the country could cede territory to secure an agreement. Trump has so far has failed to bring the war to an end through ceasefire talks.