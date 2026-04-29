/US ambassador to Ukraine Julie Davis to step down amid reports of 'differences with Trump'

The US state department said on Tuesday (Apr 28) that acting US ambassador to Ukraine Julie Davis will step down from her post after less than a year in the job. This comes amid a failed attempt by US to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia in 2025. According to a report by the Financial Times quoting unnamed sources, Davis was frustrated with US president Donald Trump's attitude and his lack of support for Ukraine. The state department denied any such disagreements took place. It said that Davis said that she was retiring. Trump has been pressuring Kyiv to reach a peace deal with Russia, saying the country could cede territory to secure an agreement. Trump has so far has failed to bring the war to an end through ceasefire talks.
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“It is false to suggest Ambassador Davis is resigning ‘over differences with Donald Trump,’” state department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. “She will continue to proudly advance President Trump’s policies until she officially departs Kyiv in June 2026 and retires from the department,” he added.
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Davis was Trump's pick for top US embassy official but she was not a Senate-confirmed ambassador. She has also been serving as the US ambassador to Cyprus since 2023, operating a dual role during her time in Kyiv. She was named by the Trump administration in May last year after her predecessor diplomat Bridget Brink, stepped down. Brink, who had been appointed by former President Joe Biden and is now running as a Democrat for Congress. While stepping down from the post, she said that she had grown alarmed by Trump’s “appeasement” of Russia and how he “put pressure on the victim, Ukraine.”