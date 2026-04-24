/'Extreme situation': Images of starving Ukrainian soldiers go viral, Kyiv says 'logistics are complicated'

Photographs of visibly emaciated Ukrainian frontline soldiers went viral on social media on Thursday (Apr 3). The images posted by an account named 'i.petrovna' on Meta's Threads show three Ukrainian soldiers who are quite literally all skin and bones, with their ribs showing. The shocking pictures come as the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated for over four years and two months. After the heart-wrenching pictures went viral with over 29K likes and 2.8k reshares in under 24 hours, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence issued an emergency response acknowledging what it called an "extreme situation". Replying to the Threads post, the Ukrainian ministry cited "complicated logistics," even as netizens slammed the "nightmare," asking "Where the f**k is our f**king power?!". Here's what Ukraine has to say about starving soldiers on the frontline.

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What did the pictures show?

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The images, posted by an anonymous account on Threads, showed four soldiers from the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of Ukraine's 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade appearing gaunt, hollow-eyed and severely weakened. The accompanying post was stark: "The guys are on the positions without food or water. Command isn't responding. The fighters are losing consciousness from hunger, drinking rainwater. There are also problems with communication."

The post spread quickly, triggering a wave of alarm and demands for accountability from social media users across multiple platforms. The exact location of the unit has not been disclosed for security reasons, though a brigade update from April 19 suggests at least some of its troops are operating in the Kharkiv region, likely near the Kupyansk sector, an area that has seen sustained and intense fighting.

What did Ukraine say?

Within hours, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence confirmed the situation had been flagged and that the brigade commander had taken personal control of addressing it. Calling the images visuals of one of the war's most gruelling stretches of front line, it said that "Logistics are complicated, but we are working to fix supply issues and rotate the troops."

The ministry attributed the breakdown not to negligence but to the brutal physical realities of resupply in active combat zones. "This should not happen," acknowledged the ministry, adding "but the situation in different directions of the front is quite critical."

Reports suggest that on certain sections of the front line, even delivering food and water has become a life-threatening mission. Supplies are often carried on foot or transported by small drones, both of which are vulnerable to Russian artillery and first-person view drones that hunt anything moving behind Ukrainian lines. As front lines shift, routes that were passable one day can become kill zones the next.