US: 16-year old male arrested in connection with school bomb threats

Several public high schools in Washington were evacuated after they received anonymous bomb threats. However, no explosives were found in any of these schools. A total of seven schools received bomb threats, namely: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School.

Friendship Public Charter School became the eighth school to receive such a threat but fortunately, it was not in session.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), on Twitter, said that in each case, students were evacuated and the building searched and “cleared with no hazardous material found.”

A day after the threats, a 16-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with "terroristic threats" in connection to multiple bomb threats.

Update: a 16-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats in connection to multiple bomb threats yesterday. MPD continues to investigate these incidents with our federal partners. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 10, 2022 ×

However, the police continue to investigate these incidents with the federal partners.

Earlier in November, very prestigious Ivy League universities in the US - Brown, Cornell and Columbia University had to evacuate parts of their campuses after receiving bomb threats. However, later, it turned out to be a false threat.

(With inputs from agencies)