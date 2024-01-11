UNSC calls for 'immediate end' of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Red Sea

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday (Jan 10) called for an "immediate" end to attacks being carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the ships present in the Red Sea.



The resolution which was passed "demands that the Huthis immediately cease all such attacks, which impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security." The resolution was adopted after Russia, as well as Algeria, Mozambique and China abstained.



The intensified attacks by Houthi rebels have forced shipping companies to bypass the route and divert their routes around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, which has increased the time and cost being spent on their journey.

Also read: US and UK thwart 21 missiles and drones launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen

Earlier, the UN said that it continued "to be very concerned about the situation in the Red Sea, not only because of the situation itself, and the risks that it causes to global trade."



The resolution "condemns in the strongest terms the at least two dozen Huthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels since November 19, 2023, when the Huthis attacked and seized the Galaxy Leader and its crew," as reported by news agency AFP.



The Houthis, who have been attacking the international maritime traffic on the Red Sea, in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, have expressed their solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

US, UK mull military action in response to largest Houthi attack

The US and UK have hinted that they are considering military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen after they repelled their largest attack on Red Sea shipping.



Carrier-based warships and jets shot down 21 drones and missiles which were launched on Tuesday (Jan 9) by the Iran-backed group.

Watch: Houthis fire missiles & drones in Red Sea, one of the biggest Houthi attacks till now The allies further warned of "consequences" in case of such attacks. Speaking about potential strikes in Yemen, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said, "Watch this space."



The Houthis said that a US ship, which was providing support to Israel, was targeted by them. The rebels have claimed repeatedly that they have launched attacks on merchant vessels which are linked to Israel, in protest of the actions taken by the IDF during the war in Gaza.