'Unruly' woman passenger held after quarrel over face mask on US flight

In a quarrel over face mask turning ugly, an "unruly" woman passenger on a Delta flight was arrested in the US.

On Flight 2790 from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, the woman had an argument with a fellow passenger on December 23.

In a video posted by ATL Uncensored on Twitter, the woman can be seen arguing, spitting and punching the fellow passenger. She was telling him to mask up when she had herself pulled her down below chin.

The man said, "Sit down, Karen." There were several shouts and insults from both parties.

He also said that he is "eating and drinking," when an attendant of the flight tried to defuse the situation.

According to the federal mask mandate, the passengers need to wear face masks on airplanes when they are not eating or drinking.

In a statement, the airline said, "Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour at our airports and aboard our aircraft."

Once the plane landed, Atlanta police took the woman into custody and handed her over to the FBI, which is handling the case. Atlanta police said, "This disturbance led to the injury to fellow passengers and Delta employees."

(With inputs from agencies)