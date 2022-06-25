'Unlawful and highly irrational': Jacob Zuma slams Raymond Zondo and final state capture report

Former President Jacob Zuma has slammed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the final state capture report, calling it "unlawful and highly irrational," full of gossip, innuendo and conjecture.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that Zuma has advised his legal team to take the state capture report on review and report Zondo to the Judicial Services Commission within the next week or two.

The former President was meant to brief the media himself but after the advice from his legal team, he did not attend the briefing. His foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, read the statement on his behalf.

"To say Chief Justice Zondo is unworthy of being called a judge would be a serious understatement. Chief Justice Zondo fails the most basic of the tests even for the most junior judge. No self-respecting judge worthy of that title sits in a case where he/she is directly affected and demonstrably conflicted in order to settle personal scores," Manyi read.

The state capture Commission report has found that Zuma permitted and enabled corruption and state capture with his friends, the Gupta brothers. It has recommended his actions to be investigated for criminal conduct.

Zuma testified for less than three days at the Zondo commission before refusing to return citing Zondos biasness. He went on to ignore the Constitutional Courts order to testify, and last June the court sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt. He was however released on medical parole after spending two months in prison.

