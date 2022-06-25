Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia after one of Ukraine war's bloodiest fights

After weeks of fighting over the key eastern city, Ukraine's Severodonetsk is now "fully occupied" by the Russian army said Oleksandr Striuk, the city's mayor on Saturday (June 25). This is the biggest setback borne by Ukraine in the past month. In order to better defend the neighbouring city of Lysychansk, the Ukrainian army announced on Friday that it would withdraw its troops from the city, which has some 100,000 residents. "The city has been fully occupied by the Russians." Struik said that the several people hiding from Russian shelling in the Azot chemical plant have now begun to evacuate the site. As per him, these people will need medical and psychological support.

"These people have spent almost three months of their lives in basements, shelters. That's tough emotionally and physically."

Separatists who supported Moscow claimed that Russian and pro-Russian soldiers had seized the Azot plant and "evacuated" more than 800 civilians who were taking refuge there.

In a Telegram message, separatist official Andrei Marochko announced that the forces had "taken full control of the Azot plant Industrial Zone."

Around 800 civilians who had sought safety in the facility amid weeks of conflict, according to Ivan Filiponenko, another separatist official, had been "evacuated."

By seizing Lysychansk as well, the Russians would effectively gain control of the larger Lugansk region and be able to advance deeper into the larger Donbas.

Street-by-street combat had been going on in Sievierodonetsk for a month, with Russia steadily capturing more territory. Some of the most intense battles of the war have taken place in the city. Since conquering the port of Mariupol last month, Russia's biggest win has been the fall of Sievierodonetsk, a city that was once home to more than 100,000 people but is now a wasteland.

As Sievierodonetsk falls, only Lysychansk, its sister city on the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, would remain in Ukrainian hands.

(With inputs from agencies)

