'Unknown Pneumonia' deadlier than coronavirus sweeping across Kazakhstan, warns Chinese Embassy

Officials of the Chinese embassy in the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan has warned its citizens living in the country of an “unknown pneumonia” that is reportedly even deadlier than the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the South China Morning Post reports.

According to the warning issued by embassy “The death rate of this disease is much higher than the novel coronavirus. The country’s health departments are conducting comparative research into the pneumonia virus, but have yet to identify the virus.”



"Unknown pneumonia in Kazakhstan caused 1,772 deaths in the first six months of the year, including 628 people in June alone, including Chinese citizens, the embassy said in a statement.

"The fatality rate of the disease is much higher than COVID-19," read the embassy's statement.

"Health officials have recorded more than 32,000 cases of pneumonia between June 29 and July 5 alone, along with 451 deaths," said Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry.



Meanwhile, as many as 12,198,599 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While 7,095,726 have recovered, 552,786 have died so far, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected country with 3,120,388 coronavirus cases and 134,229 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,683,738 cases, 67,113 deaths) and India (768,206 cases, 21,144 deaths).

