Coronavirus cases surge past 3 million in US as Texas, California report new outbreak



Coronavirus cases in the United crossed 3 million amid new outbreaks reported in the country.

According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the US now has 3, 016,515 cases of COVID-19 infections with 131, 666 deaths which is the highest in the world,

Amid the crisis, the Trump administration said 39 million Americans have been tested for the virus with three million Americans testing positive and over 1.3 million Americans having recovered from the virus.

The US has been grappling with reopening measures even as Texas, Florida, Arizona and California reported new outbreaks even as Top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said that the US was "knee-deep" in the first coronavirus wave.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that he had seen "some real progress - technical progress" in reopening travel with the European Union after it closed its borders for American visitors due to the pandemic.

"Both sides understand that our economies depend on it. The deep, important transatlantic relationship matters," Pompeo said, adding,"and then there'll be a system - a system to monitor and measure to make sure that we get the timing right."

US President Donald Trump had earlier imposed a ban on Europeans in March as the virus cases surged in the continent.

President Donald Trump in March also imposed a ban on most Europeans. As the virus continued to widen across the United States, President Donald Trump on Tuesday formally started the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization(WHO).

Trump has earlier accussed the WHO of mishandling the virus crisis and not informing the world earlier about the pandemic.

However, US presidential candidate hit out at Trump's action, saying: "Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage."