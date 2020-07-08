A tale of three presidents who've pushed their countries to the edge

Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and Xi Jinping lead three different countries in three different continents, but have a lot in common.

All three presidents projected themselves as outsiders to win power and they cannot stand criticism, especially, when it comes from the media.

The United States, Brazil and China are on the same boat. US president Donald Trump promised to make America great again, but the country is worst hit by the coronavirus.

The US coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases that has put President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy.



Also read: Xi Jinping's hunger for power grows as China struggles with pandemic



Authorities have reported alarming upswings of daily caseloads in roughly two dozen states over the past two weeks, a sign that efforts to control transmission of the novel coronavirus have failed in large swaths of the country.

In Brazil, Bolsonaro remained in denial and encouraged protests against the lockdown and now he himself has tested positive for coronavirus. He has regularly appeared in public without a mask and on Friday vetoed parts of a bill that made the use of masks mandatory in public places.

Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases with over 60,000 deaths so far.



Also Read: EU urges China to free activists on crackdown anniversary

China's coronavirus cover-up allowed the virus to spread all over the world and Xi Jinping's lust for power has isolated his country.



Several world leaders have accused China of spreading coronavirus across the world, calling for it to be held ‘fully accountable’. Many have alleged that coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, however, China has refuted the allegations.

Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro and Xi Jinping failed to handle a serious health emergency, and now their countries are paying the price for their self-obsession and failures.



(With inputs from agencies)