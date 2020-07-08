Xi Jinping's hunger for power grows as China struggles with pandemic

The list of crimes committed by the Communist Party is long and the world only has one man to blame - Xi Jinping - the general secretary of the Communist Party and the president of China as the leader of China the buck stops with him.

China tried to hide the pandemic, suppressed information and punished whistleblowers but when things got out of hand, they tried to spin the coronavirus crisis but Xi Jinping’s enormous ambition knows no bounds.

The power-hungry Chinese president has amassed unrivalled power at home. Now, he wants a grip on the world but in his quest for world dominance Xi Jinping has put China on the highway to doom.

Firstly, China’s economic woes are growing. The coronavirus outbreak is a home-made disaster for China which shook the society, unleashed unprecedented state brutality and brought the world to a standstill but, the deepest impact has been on the Chinese economy.

China hasn’t set a target for economic growth this year and the road to recovery will be hard. The Communist Party has always set a target to tell the world how well China is doing but this time even Beijing is unsure.

A big worry is the large pile of debt. In total the Chinese state and its subsidiaries have lent $1.5 trillion to more than 150 countries in the world. A large chunk of it has gone into Xi Jinping’s dream project - the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI).

Several countries are struggling to keep up with the loans. China’s growth story began in the Deng Xiaoping era in 1979, however, more than 40 years later China’s economic juggernaut has come to a grinding halt under Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president is not just stumbling on the economic front, he is bungling on foreign policy too. The list of China’s blunders after the coronavirus pandemic is long.

First, China sent faulty COVID-19 supplies to the world, then it tried to create a new narrative on the origins of the coronavirus blaming everyone, but themselves.

When it didn’t work, China kicked off military standoffs in six regions. Chinese ships have bulled Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan and Taiwan. The Chinese army also tried to invade Indian territory and as these crises played out, Beijing went on the offensive.

Chinese diplomats haven’t shied away from threatening, even abusing from the dias of the ministry of foreign affairs. The result - China now finds itself surrounded with hostile neighbours.

Xi Jinping keeps adding to his problems. The Chinese president could have avoided the military faceoffs but, they have only added to the global backlash against China even as calls to boycott everything Chinese keeps growing.

Chinese investments are under lens around the world. The United States is banning Chinese companies. The European Union and India have bought laws to increase checks on investments from China, Chinese tech companies are also staring at bans.

Huawei has become the prime target for leaders who want to make China pay for the pandemic. A new breed of Chinese diplomats known as the "wolf warriors" have come under fire for their insults.

Xi Jinping has responded by trying to throw his weight around. He wanted to turn a crisis into an opportunity and amass power and influence in the world but the Chinese president's thirst for power is only creating more troubles for China.