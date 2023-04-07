'Unfortunate': New Mexico cops fatally shoot 52-year-old man after responding to wrong address

In what comes as an unfortunate incident, the police in the US state of New Mexico fatally shot a man after responding to the wrong house during a domestic violence call. Describing the scene as 'chaotic', the police chief said the shooting took place before midnight on Wednesday.

The Farmington Police Department received a call around 11:30 PM for a domestic violence incident at 5308 Valley View Avenue. Upon reaching the location, the officers mistakenly approached 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of the address informed earlier.

Unsuspecting of the error, the officers knocked at the door, trying to announce themselves. However, upon receiving no response, they asked dispatch to contact the caller and get them to open the door.

Afterwards, the body camera footage showed that 52-year-old Robert Dotson, the homeowner opened the screen door armed with a handgun. The situation quickly took a turn for the worse as one of the officers fired at least one round of bullets from their official weapon, hitting Dotson.

Victim's wife responds to the skirmish

Hearing the skirmish, Dotson's wife, armed with another handgun, fired from the doorway. The officers took cover and retaliated with gunshots. However, after realising that individuals outside the residence were police officers, she put down the gun and came out, complying with the officer's commands.

"Mr. Dotson suffered fatal injuries as a result of the shooting and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Mrs. Dotson, who was uninjured, has not been charged with a crime," read a statement by he police.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe accepted the mistake and said he was 'heartbroken by the circumstances' and that the body camera video will be released within a few days.

"I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family," he said. "There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken by it." said Hebbe.

Case under investigation

The case is currently under investigation and the district attorney's office will decide if the officers and their actions warrant further assessment. The police added that all events leading up to the shooting and afterwards will be evaluated in the meantime.

"The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau works independently to determine the series of events that led up to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the appropriate district attorney for their review and consideration."

