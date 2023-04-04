Nashville school shooting: Audrey Hale planned the attack for months, say police

Police said on Monday (April 3) that the shooter in last week's deadly attack at a private Christian school in Nashville, which killed six people, planned it for months.

Police said they found journals of the 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who was a former student of the school, in the shooter's car and bedroom after the March 27 attack.

As quoted by US media outlets, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that the shooter outlined plans "to commit mass murder at The Covenant School" in journals.

Police previously said that Hale, who was also killed during the attack, had been receiving treatment for an emotional disorder. Hale was armed with two assault rifles and a handgun upon entering the small Christian academy of about 200 students.

Audrey Hale was identified by police as a female who had used male pronouns on social media. Police previously had also revealed that the shooter had maps of the school and left a manifesto that suggested more attacks were planned.

However, the investigating officers and police have not established a motive behind the attack, however, they said that the shooter "considered the actions of other mass murderers".

As quoted by NBC News, the police department said: "The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia."

WATCH | Nashville School Shooting: Demonstrators protest against gun violence in US

Meanwhile, a recently approved legislation states residents in the US state of Florida will be able to carry concealed firearms without a license. The legislation was approved by the state's Republican-led Senate and supported by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 27-13 vote, at the state legislature in Tallahassee. When the measure becomes law, those wishing to carry a concealed weapon in public will only need personal identification, such as a driver's license.

Previously, people in Florida seeking such a permit were required to undergo training and a background check.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE