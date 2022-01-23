‘Unboxing by Husband’: Viral trend on TikTok in Malaysia faces backlash

A new trend seems to have become popular on TikTok nowadays. It is called ‘Unboxing by Husband’.

The trend, which emerged earlier this month, has become popular among Muslim newlyweds in Malaysia.

In the trend, the couples can be witnessed in their bridal outfits on their wedding night in front of a mirror. The groom removes bride’s head accessories. Most of the women can be seen in hijabs in these clips.

‘Unboxing by Husband’ or ‘Unboxing Brides’ seems to have become a new way to mark a marriage. Through it, the couples announce to whoever is watching that they are legally married now.

This seems to have not gone down well with some sections of society, including religious leaders. There have been calls for ban on such gesture of love.

Ili Aqilah, a Malay Muslim newlywed bride, said, “I love TikTok and I’ve learned so much from the platform but this is such a weird trend. You overshare, and I am not going to do it.”

She feels it is “TMI” – too much information as it reveals too many private details.

Mufti Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, who lives in the state of Perlis on Malaysia’s west coast, said a man filming acts like removing wife’s head accessories is similar to “selling the wife”.

(With inputs from agencies)