UN peacekeeping mission HQ in south Lebanon hit by shell; 2nd such incident since Israel-Hamas war

The headquarters of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon was hit by a shell on Saturday (Oct 28), the news agency AFP reported citing a spokesperson. Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said the shell hit inside the mission's base, adding there were no injuries but some damage. Tenenti said that the UNIFIL was seeking to verify who fired the shell.

Speaking to AFP, a Lebanese military source, who chose to remain anonymous, said an Israeli shell penetrated the cement wall around the UNIFIL headquarters. In a separate statement, the UNIFIL said the shell did not explode.

This is the second such attack reported in the peacekeeping mission's headquarters since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. On October 15, UNIFIL said its headquarters was struck by a rocket but nobody was hurt.

The UNIFIL statement also said several of its other positions sustained damage in the last three weeks, and urged all parties to immediately ceasefire.

Hezbollah attacks number of Israeli positions

On Saturday, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah attacked several Israeli positions, using artillery, guided missiles and other weapons. The Israeli army confirmed "several anti-tank missile and mortar shell launches" had been fired at its posts along the border, indicating they "fell in open areas."

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, Lebanon's southern border has seen skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah. The skirmishes have killed 58 people in Lebanon and at least four people on the Israeli side.

Nearly 29,000 displaced in Lebanon

Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid the skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. On Friday, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that a total of 28,965 had been displaced, mainly in Lebanon's south, adding the figure had risen by 37 per cent since October 23.

AFP earlier reported that some of the displaced people have found refuge with family elsewhere in Lebanon, while those who can afford it have been able to rent apartments on a short-term basis. Thousands of them have also moved into schools to take shelter from Israeli strikes.

